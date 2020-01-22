‘Leading Ladies’ serves up standout comic performances

A well-performed farce can take the edge off frigid winter weather and heated societal strife.
Vienna Theatre Company’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies,” directed by Eleanore Tapscott, is a welcome comic offering.
The play, set in southeastern Pennsylvania in the 1950s, opens with uptight, soon-to-be-married minister Duncan (Cal Whitehurst) squabbling with his intended, Meg (Melissa Dunlap), about the likely multi-million-dollar inheritance from her dying elderly relative.
One complication: Soon-to-be-deceased Florence (Jessie Roberts) is searching for her designated heirs, long-lost nieces Stephanie and Maxine. Roberts, also the show’s producer, is a hoot as always.
Enter struggling English actors Leo Clark (Blake Gouhari) and Jack Gable (Scott Stofko), whom we meet while they’re performing one of their traveling Shakespeare medleys at a dumpy Moose Lodge. The performers deliver a tossed salad of the Bard’s most famous lines while engaging in swordplay and periodically shouting “Opa!” like a waiter in a Greek restaurant.
Desperate for money, the actors see an advertisement seeking Florence’s missing heirs. Stronger-willed Leo cajoles reluctant Jack into impersonating Stephanie and Maxine and cash in. The performers have lots of female getups in their costume bag, many of which are over-the-top.
Gouhari and Stofko are fun to watch, the former giving Leo a jaunty, overconfident air and the latter doing a delicious slow-burn as the put-upon Jack.
Complications arise, of course, not the least of which being the men look preposterous in drag. Leo ends falls for Meg and Jack swoons over Florence’s part-time aide, Audrey (Dana Gattuso).
Audrey enters the play on roller skates (she’s practicing for her second job as a waitress) and always explains the meanings of words with which she peppers her conversations. Gattuso is a little firecracker and gives a terrific performance.
Both Meg and Audrey are ambivalent about marrying their intended beaux, and it’s not hard to see why. Audrey’s boyfriend Butch (Ric Andersen) is more than a tad slow, while Meg’s Duncan is obsessed with the inheritance and exposing Jack and Leo as frauds.
It would spoil the plot to reveal much more, but it’s safe to say the Shakespearean play that Leo and Jack arrange for the others to participate in is a riot. Andersen is especially adept here, delivering Butch’s lines in stop-and-go rapid-fire fashion.
Andersen and Steven Rosenthal, who plays Butch’s wise-cracking doctor father, also provide some laughs as a pair of goofy Moose Lodge members before the action begins.
The main set, by Nicolas Queyrane, provides abundant entrance places and hiding spots, which prove useful in a mistaken-identity farce. A narrower setting depicting a railway car’s interior also works well, and is augmented with realistic rumbles and brake squeals from sound designer Jon Roberts.
Juliana Confrancesco and Carol Poppas do a bang-up job with the costumes, providing hideous plaid jackets for the Moose Lodge members, prim-and-proper priestly clothing for Duncan and knightly get-ups and outrageous women’s clothing for Leo and Jack.
Stage-combat director Michael Donahue obviously worked hard with Stofko and Gouhari to make their early sword fights loud, exciting – and safe.
One minor criticism: The final “credits” sequence featuring (from what I’ve read) a speedy recreation of “Twelfth Night” goes on too long and leaves the audience wondering when to stop clapping. If the play’s rights allow it, company leaders should consider scaling back that end part of the show considerably before it wears out its welcome.
That gripe aside, the show runs at a good clip and deftly handles its madcap farcical elements, which easily could have gotten out of control.
“Leading Ladies” requires the audience to suspend considerable disbelief, but tickles the old funny bone nicely.
“Leading Ladies” runs through Feb. 2 at the Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St., S.E. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available in advance at the community center or (if available) at the door before each performance.
For more information, see the Website at www.viennatheatrecompany.org.
