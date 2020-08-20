Following up on its initial production in July, the Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center next month will offer a second “drive-thru drama” presentation.
The new show – “From the Ash Baxter Files: The Search for the Stolen Spyglass” – will be performed Fridays through Sundays over three weekends from Sept. 11-27.
Drive-thru drama is a new model of theater in a COVID-19 world. It employs a social-distancing format that brings people together for live theater from the comfort of their own cars. Actors perform one cohesive story through short scenes across the MCC parking lot. Audience members roll down their windows and drive the route from actor to actor.
“We were thrilled to see so many enjoy our first drive-thru drama performance,” said Danielle Van Hook, the show’s producer and director of youth-theater programs at the Alden Theatre. “Since then, we have been working to develop a new show and I think audiences will enjoy the surprises that we have in store.”
For information on the production, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
