The National Chamber Ensemble will host a holiday concert featuring recipients of its Outstanding Young Artists awards on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd.
The 2019 awards will be presented to pianists Michael Chen (age 13), Tucker Stone (16) and Daniel Chen (16). They also will receive scholarships.
Tickets are $36 for adults, $18 for students, with the concert followed by a reception to meet the performers.
For information and tickets, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.
