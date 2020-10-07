The National Chamber Ensemble, which is opening its 14th season in a “virtual” environment, will record its first concert of the year – “Beethoven in Vienna” – on Saturday, Oct. 17.
On Oct. 24, the link to the recording will be sent out to subscribers, with a win-and-cheese online reception with performers slated for Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.
The concert will feature chamber-music favorites of Beethoven to mark his 250th birthday, featuring violinist Leo Sushansky and pianist Carlos Cesar Rodriguez.
The three sonatas to be part of the performance “provide a wonderful contrast to each other – beautifully balanced, full of drama, humor and virtuosity,” the Arlington-based arts organization said.
Tickets are $36 for adults, $18 for students. For information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.