The Arlington-based National Chamber Ensemble has announced plans for its 2020-21 season, which likely will begin online and will return to in-person concerts if public-health conditions make it possible.
The theme of the organization’s 14th season is “European Vacation.”
“As we all know, this has been a difficult time,” the organization said. “While much of the world is uncertain, music remains a constant that can bring us together even when we are apart.”
“We will be performing live as soon as it is possible,” the group said. “In the meantime, we are prepared to provide a superb-quality view-at-home option for our patrons.”
The season is slated to begin with “Beethoven in Vienna” on Oct. 17, followed by “NCE Holiday Celebration” (Dec. 12), “A Russian Valentine” (Feb. 13), “Hungarian Delicacies (March 20) and “The Remarkable Four Seasons of Vivaldi” (May 22).
Live concerts are slated to take place in Gunston Arts Center when feasible; the December concert will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington if possible.
Season subscriptions are $129 for all performances, and are available now. Individual tickets ($36 for adults, $18 for students) will go on sale in September.
For information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.
