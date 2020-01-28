The National Chamber Ensemble’s upcoming Valentine’s Day concert will feature a special guest – the protege, and only student of, jazz great Benny Goodman.
Clarinet star Julian Milkis will join the ensemble in concert on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center, 2700 South Lang St. The concert, presented in conjunction with Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, honors the work and legacy of Goodman.
Milkis will be joined by pianist Carlos Cesar Rodriguez, violinist Leo Sushansky, double bassist Ephriam Wolfolk Jr. and drummer Leland Nakamura for an enticing night of music making “perfect to share with your Valentine,” chamber leaders said. A reception will follow.
“I am thrilled that Julian Milkis, the only private student whom my father chose to teach the clarinet, is giving this Valentine’s Day tribute to him,” said Rachel Goodman Edelson, the daughter of Goodman (1909-86).
“Their close relationship during my father’s last years, and Julian’s passion for both jazz and classical music, have made Julian a perfect clarinetist to carry on my father’s legacy,” Edelson said.
Milkis has performed in settings worldwide. His performing schedule during the next few seasons will feature concert tours with the Siberian Virtuosi in the U.S., as well as a South American tour with Sinfonia Toronto.
The Jan. 15 concert will feature some of the most enticing works for clarinet as well popular jazz and classical compositions, such as “Glory of Love,” “Benny’s Bugle” and “Paganini Caprice,” as well as Mozart’s exquisite Clarinet Concerto, which Benny Goodman famously recorded.
The performance will be followed by an hors d’oeuvres reception with the artists. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.
