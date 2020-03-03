Original Three Musketeers adventure is clever, solidly paced

Encore Stage & Studio’s season rolls on with the retelling, five years after its debut, of an original tale featuring the Three Musketeers (and titled “The Three Musketeers,” too) that provides some clever moments to appeal to both the young and those who accompany them.
D’Artagnan, the “fourth” musketeer, sits in one of the jails of the king of France, experiencing some separation anxiety – not surprising, since the plan of his jailers is to separate his head from his body. Yet he convinces his guards to allow him one more story, which unfolds over the subsequent two-act, hour-and-40-minute production.
In his (tall) tale, D’Artagnan recounts how he and musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos were tricked by the wily Cardinal Richelieu into stealing King Louis XIII’s favorite and purportedly fiercest dog. The cardinal aims to convince the king that the deed was done by the Spanish, thus provoking a convenient war that will take the heat off the cardinal’s own mismanagement of political affairs.
(If this sounds like a sly take-off on the film “Wag the Dog,” it would not be the only somewhat recent cultural reference you’ll experience. Throwbacks to Lassie, the Three Stooges, Watergate, Mel Brooks, Facebook and even, if I’m right, “The Music Man” were among them. There also is a little fun had at the expense of French military prowess, or lack of same.)
The work, written and composed by Matthew Heap, made its debut at Encore in 2015. (Fun fact: Musketeer Porthos was played in that show by Colin Meek; the role was assumed for this show by his younger brother Oliver.) The Musketeer characters are drawn as a little ditzy, and wouldn’t have managed to wriggle out of trouble but for the assistance of a number of women who constantly come to their rescue.
Casting was solid, with both some Encore veterans and a few newcomers added to the mix.
Xander Tilock, who made his Encore debut in that 2015 production of “Musketeers,” this time plays the older D’Artagnan, narrating the tale. Playing his younger self is Sam Regardie, with Henry Mangum, John Monaco and the aforementioned Oliver Meek as the Musketeers.
(Meek, playing the most goofy of the trio, manages to pull off the near-impossible: walking right up to the line of overacting, but keeping his performance fun, not grating.)
Bridget Schaller and Molly Savage portray characters on hand to get the Musketeers out of jams, while Samantha Russell and Marcos O’Connor play a duo sent by the devious Richelieu (Riley Dennis) to shadow them to make sure the king’s dog (a chipper poodle rather than the snarling killer the Musketeers had expected, played with verve by Isaac Gunville) gets to Spain so the war can commence.
Ali Link, Camilla Love and Nyla Elder have some fun moments as the servants of the Musketeers.
Co-directors Susan A. Keady and Jim Clancy keep the pacing moving. While the production runs about 10 minutes longer than the normal Encore fare, it did not feel lethargic – something it apparently did a bit in the original show five seasons back, according to a dip into the archives to read my review then.
The Encore technical effort – costumes (Debra Leonard), sets (Kristen Jepperson supported by Jack Ploetz), lighting (Gary Hauptman), sound (Kevin Curry) – all were up to the usual top-notch standards of the troupe.
It’s a show that will keep its intended audience – the younger set – engaged, while also providing enough cleverness that their parents will enjoy it, too.
“The Three Musketeers” continues through March 8 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre in Arlington. For tickets and information, call (703) 548-1154 or see the Website at www.encorestage.org.
