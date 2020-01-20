The Vienna Theatre Company will present its winter production – “Cinderella” – on Saturdays, Jan. 25 and Feb 1, at the Vienna Community Center.
The production signals the debut of the troupe’s “Theater for Young Audiences,” which aims to bring accessible, fun performing-arts outreach to children, in an effort to initiative a lifetime of engagement with theater.
The classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale has been adapted by Ruth Newton into an interactive, energetic and non-traditional offering.
Performances will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.
