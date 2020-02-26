Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” was psychedelic a century before such a thing was popular. So it’s as good a basis as any for a new work that looks at gender identity and fluidity through the lens of young adulthood.
“Alix in Wonderland: A Gender Journey Down the Rabbit Hole,” a musical by Buzz Mauro and Norman Allen that made its debut last year at the Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts, was the selection of Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington’s Chalice Theatre for its 2020 multi-generational production, an effort now in its 24th year.
The result, even if one is not entirely on board with the politics of gender identity that seem so prevalent today, is entertaining and thought-provoking without being too aggressive (or obvious) in the proselytizing department.
The plot: Young Alix – a tad surly and not sure of her place in the world, as is the case with most teens – finds herself transported into the “Alice in Wonderland” tale she knows well. During her journey, she keeps insisting to the wacky denizens of that world that she isn’t Alice but rather Alix, though that leaves the characters confused and suspicious. “If it comes down a rabbit hole and it’s not a rabbit, it has to be Alice,” one proclaims
Along the way, all the familiar characters from the story make their appearance, and over the course of two acts and two hours, the tale evolves into one of acceptance and understanding.
The production, directed by Eddie Page with music direction by Darin Stringer, benefits from a strong lead in Emily Lachow, whose solid singing voice is evident from the first number and who has good stage presence. At times, she looked like a young Liza (if you have to ask for a last name, you need to brush up on your theater).
The supporting characters were solid, ranging from Mac Nowalk as the White Rabbit; Charlie Boone as the excitable Mad Hatter (“Johnny Depp plays me in the movie – my life has meaning!”); Melissa Dyer as the freaky Cheshire Cat; Nancy Nowalk as the only marginally maternal Duchess; Brian Delp as the beatnik Caterpillar; Ashleigh Mataya and Rob Albro as Tweedledum and Tweedledee; Sally Ann Flores as the imperious but ultimately impotent Queen of Hearts; Jesper van den Bergh as the leader of the underground animal “caucus”; and Peter Vitallano as the Mock Turtle attempting to find meaning in a world that has eschewed his type of soup.
The show is served up through a mix of creative styles, kind of like Jerry-Herman-meets-Stephen-Sondheim-meets-Mark-Russell, with a little Busby Berkeley thrown in through the choreography of Michael Page and keyboards of David Weinraub.
Down sides? The only major issue on a Sunday matinee was that some of the performers found themselves overpowered by the accompanying music. Even Lachow, with her strong singing voice, faced the issue now and again.
But that is something of a quibble. Overall, the cast was solid and the technical aspects – costumes by Michelle Harris, lighting by Ari McSherry, hair/makeup by Larissa Norris, set construction by Tom O’Reilly, set painting by Bill Tinto and Carol Hopper – were quite good.
If memory serves, yours truly attended the very first of these Chalice Theatre productions, nearly a quarter-century ago when done in collaboration with Keegan Theatre. This show represents a departure from more traditional musical offerings (“Shrek,” “South Pacific,” “Fiddler on the Roof”), but the change of pace proved worth the effort and may have ushered in a new era for the troupe.
“Alix in Wonderland” continues with performances Feb. 28 and 29 and March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and March 1 and 7 at 3 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd.
For tickets and information, see the Website at https://alixinwonderland.brownpapertickets.com.
A talk-back session with the creative team will be held after the March 1 matinee performance.
