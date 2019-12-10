1st Stage’s ‘Airness’ riffs on obsessiveness of air-guitarists

“Airness” is not merely playing perfect air guitar competitively, but putting one’s heart into everything – from song, stage-name and costume selections to strumming techniques, hair flips, high kicks and knee-pad-protected power slides.
1st Stage’s production of Chelsea Marcantel’s “Airness” is a delightful, noisy romp through the narrow performance-art field of air guitar. Directed by Christina Coakley, the show (a regional co-production with Keegan Theatre) is set in dumpy dive bars around the country, where performers seeking national glory point a finger at the sky to kick off their sets.
Most people will admit to playing fake guitar every once in a while. (Guilty! My personal favorite tunes to jam to include “My Sharona” by The Knack, “Layla” by Eric Clapton, “Life in the Fast Lane” by The Eagles and a more obscure hit from 1975, “Never Been Any Reason” by Head East.)
But because this is America, where people live large and limits are for losers, some performers dive deeply into their art – often at the expense of employment, relationships and health.
“Airness” is full of quirky characters. D Vicious (Drew Kopas) is the reigning national champion who has become arrogant, sexist and vindictive, in part because of having humiliatingly been reduced to doing soft-drink commercials.
Golden Thunder (Gary Perkins III) is an African-American who tries to weave political commentary (sometimes via underwear!) into his performances.
Cannibal Queen (Dani Stoller) is a cynical, direct, classically trained guitarist who wears figure-accentuating leather outfits and has an open marriage. She’s involved with one of the other performers and does some of the play’s most intensive verbal jousting.
The play’s protagonist is The Nina (Billie Krishawn), another real guitarist who joins the tour on a lark thinking she’ll win easily. Following her disastrous opening performance, and a few untoward remarks toward the other players, she has to learn the rules and strategies to achieve air-guitar greatness.
Along the way, she befriends Shreddy Eddy (Harrison Smith), a nice guy who serves as her sounding board and reality check.
Facebender (Chris Stezin) is the most memorable character. By day a San Diego municipal worker who sorts through the belongings of deceased people, he recovers some of his humanity as a wild-wig-wearing air guitarist clad in an emerald robe and accessorized with chunky necklaces.
Stezin does a terrific job with Facebender’s put-on grandiloquent, flowery speaking style, but becomes an ordinary, vulnerable bloke where his estranged daughter is concerned.
Choreographer Jessica Redish elicits some fine physical performances from the actors, who gyrate, slide, kick and jump all over the stage.
Costume designer Sydney Moore gives each performer a signature look – and several for the announcer, played by Forrest Hainline IV. The show also benefits from projections by Nitsan Scharf, sound design by Kenny Neal and grungy, graffiti-and-poster-covered sets by Matthew Keenan.
“Airness” takes place to the beat of some iconic classic-rock tunes. It’s a rarefied world largely free from adult responsibilities, but the players, brimming with vitality and passion, equate air-guitar greatness with living life to its truest and fullest.
“Airness” runs through Dec. 29 at 1st Stage, 1524 Spring Hill Road in Tysons. Shows are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $42 for general admission, $39 for those 65 and older, $15 for students and military members.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling (703) 854-1856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.