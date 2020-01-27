The Rock Machines – a group of local elementary-school students – having performed locally for several years, are set to release their debut extended-play recording, “Dreaming Awake.”
The album contains five original songs and will be released on Feb. 14 by Red Stapler Records, followed by a family-friendly release show on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Crescendo Studios, 8101 Lee Highway in Falls Church.
The students attend Kent Gardens, Stenwood, Franklin Sherman elementaries and Congressional School.
For information, see the Website at http://therockmachines.bandcamp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.