Nine local students have been awarded scholarships as part of the McLean Community Center’s James C. Macdonald Performing Arts Scholarship Competition.
Because the finals had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers opted to present all finalists with $800 scholarships, rather than the traditional first-, second- and third-place scholarships ranging from $400 to $1,200.
Scholarship recipients included:
• Instrumental music: Ethan Hsiao, BASIS Independent McLean; Alyssa Kim, Langley High School; and Karina Wugang, Langley High School.
• Theater: Rebecca Blacksten, McLean High School; Cole Sitilides, Langley High School; Hannah Toronto, Langley High School.
• Vocal Music: Lily Chopus, Langley High School; Cynthia Hu, Langley High School; Tracy Waagner, McLean High School.
