Do not expect to see most Arlington arts groups returning to normal programming on a regular basis any time soon.
A new survey conducted by the advocacy group Embracing Arlington Arts finds that only 10 percent of the county’s arts organizations expect to return with live, in-person programming before springtime, while nearly half say it will be in the second half of 2021 or as late as 2022 that they are back in action – if they are back at all.
That downbeat but probably realistic assessment came in a survey of all Arlington arts groups that receive county-government funding or in-kind support. They range from professional organizations with full-time staffs to all-volunteer community groups.
The response rate was 100 percent, the organization said, and did not paint a happy picture. While there might be a light at the end of the tunnel, the local arts organizations – which report an average of four months’ worth of reserves available to tide them over – could well be in a race against the clock.
“This critical industry is hurting, and the situation will likely get worse over the next six months or so,” Embracing Arlington Arts said, making a plea to the county government to provide more resources in an effort to help arts groups survive until a rebound is possible.
When asked their earliest anticipated reopening date, 5 percent of organizations said by the end of this year; another 5 percent said the first quarter of 2021, 38 percent said the second quarter of 2021; 19 percent said the third quarter of 2021; another 19 percent said the fourth quarter of 2021; and 5 percent said 2022. Another 9 percent answered with what is probably the truth for most groups – they just don’t know.
At least one of the community-funded arts organizations already has thrown in the towel and closed, and according to the survey, more than 40 percent of remaining groups said they either believe they were at risk of closing absent additional resources, or are not sure.
More than half the groups surveyed (59 percent) said they had lost more than 40 percent of their anticipated operating income this year, with 6 percent of those responding saying 100 percent of their income had evaporated.
As of Nov. 1, 15 percent of full-time arts-organization staff and a whopping 55 percent of part-time staff had either been laid off or were on furlough.
“Those numbers do not encompass the many hundreds of contractors who lost income due to projects being canceled,” Embracing Arlington Arts said. “While some of those contractors are being hired again for streaming content, they are more than likely being paid a fraction of what they normally would have earned for in-person work,” the organization said.
And when – or perhaps it is still an “if” – the health situation stabilizes, only about half the responding organizations expect to have at least the same number of staff members as they did pre-COVID.
Many community-arts groups rely on county-government facilities for performance space, and to date, the Arlington government seems among the most skittish in the region in reopening any of its facilities.
From community centers to libraries, Arlington’s facilities have stayed closed while some other regional localities have worked to get theirs open. So it’s possible that even when some organizations are ready to regroup, they may have a challenge finding available space.
For information, see the Website at https://embracing-arlington-arts.org/.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
