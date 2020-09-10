In-person productions won’t be back until spring at the earliest, but Synetic Theater is working on a host of projects to fill gaps and expand its repertoire.
“We’re not going to let a pandemic stop us!” Christopher Rushing, the Crystal City-based theater troupe’s education director, said during a Sept. 8 preview of the 2020-21 season.
Like most artistic organizations in the region, Synetic was momentarily knocked off its feet in the wake of the COVID arrival in March. But the troupe has regrouped – already providing a number of works in a “virtual” format – and has tailored a flexible season for audiences, cast and crew.
“There’s a lot of a learning curve, but very exciting,” said Paata Tsishkurishvili, founding artistic director of the organization. “Super-exciting, I should say.”
The performing-arts group’s “main-stage” series will comprise three shows for the season, starting in October with “Joy,” interactive online shows with active audience participation.
“Every performance will be a little unique – [the cast is] live, interacting with you in the moment,” said Mandi Lee, Synetic’s development manager.
A family-themed holiday celebration will follow at the end of the year, with a production of the rescheduled “The Servant of Two Masters” (which had been planned for this past June) set for next spring.
“It’s a comedy,” Lee said. “This season is all about finding light and joy. We need it.”
The production of “Servant of Two Masters” is expected to be performed live on stage, depending on public-health conditions in mid-2021. “We are working our way back to in-person – we will get there,” Lee said.
Also next spring, probably before the “Servant” production, will be a festival called The Body of Mind, also planned for in-person viewing and featuring rising performers from the Synetic artistic pipeline. The annual teen-company production this season will be “Hamlet: The Rest Is Silence,” an adaptation of the work that launched Synetic on the local scene 20 years ago.
Another innovation: Synetic will be launching an online motion-picture platform, filled with past works, original programming and licensed productions for other venues. They will be offered in “bundles” to subscribers.
As for subscriptions, Synetic will be offering two packages: a $160 “flex pass” offering a ticket to any four productions (main-stage, festival, teen-company or motion-picture bundle) or a $275 “all-access pass” to all works. Packages are on sale at www.synetictheater.org.
When it comes to the future, Synetic already has developed a tentative 2021-22 schedule (currently expected to be performed in front of studio audiences) while also starting to look at options for a future location.
“We’re definitely still secure through our current lease [running until November 2022],” Synetic managing director Jason Najjoum said, thanking landlord JBG Properties for its support both before and during the pandemic.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.