Synetic Theater’s final production of the 2019-20 season will feature a work that may be more than 650 years old, but has a certain resonance in the modern day.
The Crystal City-based theater troupe will present Giovanni Boccaccio’s “The Decameron” in an online-streaming format, using theater alums from around the world.
(The production replaces the previously announced “The Servant of Two Masters.”)
Written in Italy in response to The Black Plague of 1347-51, “The Decameron” is structured as a collection of 100 tales told by a group of young people sheltering in a secluded villa just outside Florence to escape the pandemic. Tales range from tongue-in-cheek commentary to erotic and tragic love stories.
“The Decameron has united Synetic veterans, founding company members and new performers, ensuring this virtual collaborative work will reflect our 20-year theatrical legacy that has now spread around the globe,” the troupe said in announcing the production.
The project will kick off June 10 and run serially over 10 days, with Synetic artists adapting one story each remotely while being mentored by other Synetic company members. Audiences can purchase individual or multiple sections for viewing, with pay-what-you-can ticket options beginning at $10.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.synetictheater.org.
