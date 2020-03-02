Synetic Theater has announced plans for its 20th-anniversary season, with performances taking place at its performance space in Crystal City.
The 2020-21 season begins in the fall with a look back at 2011’s provocative take on “King Lear,” which received 15 Helen Hayes Award nominations.
The season continues in December with an adventure-filled adaptation of “Robyn Hood,” followed by “Poe,” a gothic theatrical event inspired by the life and works of acclaimed author Edgar Allan Poe. The season wraps up with “The Great Gatsby.”
Special events related to the 20th-anniversary season will be announced at a later date.
The creative team for the season includes company co-founders Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, managing director Jason Najjoum and four new team members – company director Katherine DuBois, associate producer J.P. McLaurin, tour director Scott Brown and production manager Raymond Simeon.
Season subscriptions and flex-passes will be available for purchase in early spring, with tickets for the season-opening production available beginning in the summer. All performances will take place at the theater, 1800 South Bell St.
For information, see the Website at www.synetictheater.org.
