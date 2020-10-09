Synetic Theater will hold its annual “Vampire Ball” in a “virtual” setting this year, with participants enjoying the festivities “from the comfort of your own crypt.”
The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 to 10 p.m., and will feature clips from Synetic’s creepiest productions, a costume contest, Halloween trivia, a “Thriller” dance tutorial and dance party.
The event is in a pay-what-you-will format. For information, see the Website at www.synetictheater.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
