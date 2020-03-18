Arlington thespians will have to wait a month longer to find out if their work in 2019 results in a statuette of excellence.
The 2020 WATCH [Washington Area Community Theatre Honors] awards program has been pushed back from March 22 to April 19 due to concerns about COVID-19 virus.
The annual awards program draws about 500 people to the Birchmere in Alexandria.
“We understand that the postponement will inconvenience our presenters and performers,” organizers said. “We appreciate your forbearance, and we will adjust to the situation as best we can.”
Among Arlington troupes, Dominion Stage picked up 15 nominations and the Arlington Players scored seven in the WATCH competition, with nominations announced in January.
For 2019, a total of 101 productions – 61 plays and 40 musicals – from 28 community-theater troupes across the D.C. region were adjudicated. The Reston Community Players and Silver Spring Stage led all troupes with 25 nominations apiece, followed by Little Theatre of Alexandria with 23.
Dominion Stage’s production of “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” garnered 12 nominations, including Outstanding Play and, for Sharon Veselic, Outstanding Direction of a Play. Heather Plank was nominated as Outstanding Featured Actress, and the ensemble also received a nomination.
Also receiving nominations for “Last Summer” were Ken and Patti Crowley (Outstanding Light Design in a Play); Helen Bard-Sobola (Outstanding Properties in a Play); Alex Bryce (Outstanding Set Construction in a Play); Sandy Dotson (Outstanding Set Decoration in a Play); Matt Liptak (Outstanding Set Design in a Play); Cathy Rieder (Outstanding Set Painting in a Play); and Jon Roberts (nominated for Outstanding Sound Design in a Play and Outstanding Special Effects).
Dominion Stage’s production of “Heathers” scored nominations for Andrew Regiec (Outstanding Set Design in a Musical) and David M. Moretti (Outstanding Set Construction in a Musical). The troupe’s production of “P.S. Your Cat Is Dead” garnered a nomination for Jennifer Lyman (Outstanding Light Design in a Play).
The Arlington Players’ production of “Beauty and the Beast” received five nominations, including Robin Weiner (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical); Pauline Lamb (Outstanding Properties in a Musical); Skip Gresko (Outstanding Set Construction in a Musical); and David M. Moretti (nominations for Outstanding Set Painting in a Musical and Outstanding Set Decoration in a Musical).
The troupe’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” picked up a nomination for Nicolas Queyrane (Outstanding Set Design in a Play) while the production of “Curtains” garnered a nomination for Chuck Dluhy (Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical).
Nominated for Outstanding Play, in addition to Dominion’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” were “Arsenic and Old Lace” by Colonial Players of Annapolis; “Leaving Iowa” by Providence Players of Fairfax; “Time Stands Still” by the Reston Community Players; and “Appropriate” and “The Importance of Being Earnest,” each by Silver Spring Stage.
Nominated for Outstanding Musical were “Crazy for You,” Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre; “The Producers,” Little Theatre of Alexandria; “Guys and Dolls,” Port Tobacco Players; “Hairspray” by Rockville Musical Theatre; and “Cabaret” by Silhouette Stages.
For a full list of nominations, and information on the April 19 awards ceremony, see the Website at www.washingtontheater.org.
