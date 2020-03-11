A new collaborative effort between local theaters brings together more than a century of total experience.
The new year has brought the merger of Arlington-based Dominion Stage and Alexandria-based Port City Playhouse, which have merged under the Dominion name and have adopted the mission “Making Theatre That Matters.”
Discussions of a merger began last summer. “The longer we talked, the more we realized that we were in sync on many levels, and that merging our companies just made a lot of sense,” said Matthew Randall, president of Dominion Stage, which like Port City is a non-profit organization.
Dominion Stage can trace its roots to 1949, when it was founded as the Fairlington Players, a traditional, community-based troupe. In more recent years, the organization has taken on edgier fare, and has found success – picking up 15 nominations in the most recent WATCH [Washington Area Community Theatre Honors] competition – but like many local troupes has found challenges maintaining an audience base and financial stability since the recession.
Port City Playhouse has performed at various venues in Alexandria for most of its 40 seasons.
The two troupes have not collaborated directly on a production before, but in 2017, Dominion offered Port City one of its slots at Gunston Arts Center when the latter could not find an available venue.
“The Dominion folks were wonderful,” said Mary Beth Smith-Toomey, a former Port City president who now serves as the WATCH chair for Dominion. “We worked well together – we clicked – and I think both groups came away from that experience hopeful for another opportunity to work together.”
The 2020-21 season will be presented at Gunston Arts Center (located in Arlington but close to Alexandria), and will begin in the fall with “[title of show]” – the story of the struggles of a composer, author and actresses to create an original musical in just three weeks’ time.
Later in the season will come the musical comedy “Firebringer” and the comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress.” The season also will include “Until the Flood,” a work about the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., in 2015, as a special event.
For information on the upcoming season and the new collaboration, see the Website at www.dominionstage.org.
The past two decades have provided ups and downs for the Arlington theater scene.
American Century Theater closed in 2015 after 20 seasons, citing fulfillment of its artistic mission of bringing lesser-known 20th-century American works to the stage. Teatro de la Luna and Keegan Theatre, which at one time called Arlington home, are still operating but doing so from the District of Columbia.
Arlington remains home to Signature Theatre, WSC/Avant Bard, the Arlington Players and other troupes.
