Opera Nova will host a concert on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at Walker Chapel United Methodist Church, 4102 North Glebe Road.
The concert will feature opera favorites, other classical music and Broadway fare. Joining the professional musicians will be 14-year-old Lizzy Burkholder, an 8th-grade student at Rivendell School, and her teacher, Laura Snyderman.
Tickets are $20 ($10 for seniors). Reservations are encouraged by calling (703) 536-7557 or e-mailing mcdm1@verizon.net.
