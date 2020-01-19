The Vienna Community Band is seeking musicians in all sections in preparation for its spring concert, slated for March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center.
Particularly being sought are those who play flute, clarinet, bassoon, oboe, tuba and euphonium.
Rehearsals are held Sundays at 6:15 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center. For information, drop by a rehearsal or see the Website at www.viennacommunityband.org.
