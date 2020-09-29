Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.