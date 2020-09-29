The Vienna Community Band is organizing small musical groups to present “pop-up” concerts across Vienna.
“Keep your ears attuned to the sound of musical strains as you are out and about in your neighborhoods or within the town or strolling about,” organizers said.
Rehearsals and performances of the main band have been canceled through December due to the public-health situation, but new musicians are being sought in all sections. Particularly in need are flutes, clarinets, bassoons, oboes, tubas and euphoniums.
For information, see the Website at www.viennacommunityband.org.
