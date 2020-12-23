Youth-theater troupe takes to parking lot for new production

If the orange-cone-laden parking lot at Temple Rodef Shalom on Westmoreland Street in the area that straddles McLean and Falls Church looks a little like a driver-education course these days, there’s a reason.
Continuing through the end of the year, the asphalt will serve as the stage – literally – for “A Winter Star,” a new outdoor, drive-through production developed by Encore Stage & Studio.
Opening Dec. 20 and offering a tip of its hat to the Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center (which has held several drive-in outdoor performances during the days of COVID), the production allows attendees to gently motor from scene to scene, accompanied by a young actor walking alongside and helping move the plot along in between stops at various staging areas, where groups of other actors await.
The production was conceived, written and is being directed by Xander Tilock, an Encore veteran (at age 17) and junior at Justice High School.
“All the world’s a stage, and the stage . . . is a parking lot,” he chuckled as the cast and crew were assembling the afternoon of Dec. 20. It followed a sold-out morning that kicked off the effort.
“Getting the cast was really easy,” Tilock said, noting that when those auditioning were asked why they wanted to be in the show, “every single response was ‘I miss theater.’”
Several years ago, in preparation for his bar mitzvah at Temple Rodef Shalom, Tilock conceived the idea of a philanthropic initiative dubbed “Encore Cares” connecting the theater troupe to the broader community. Funds raised during the pay-what-you-can production of “A Winter Star” (which runs, if Mother Nature cooperates, through Dec. 30), will support the Arlington Food Assistance Center and Encore’s scholarship fund.
Encore’s executive director, Sara Strehle Duke, said Tilock has the natural skills to motivate the cast.
“He’s worked very hard – bringing out their talents,” she said. “He’s coached all these kids rather than tell them what to do.”
Vehicles are spaced out at 15-minute-(ish) intervals, and the entire journey totals about a half hour.
The show, cosponsored by the Temple Rodef Shalom music and performing-arts committee, is something of a family affair, with five sets of siblings taking part. Tilock’s brother Spencer (a fourth-grader), is among those making his Encore debut.
The actors are required to undergo temperature checks and answer screening questions before taking their places, and wear both masks and shields.
“Every kid has followed every rule,” Duke said. “We’re making sure everyone is taking it seriously.”
Arlington-based Encore last was on stage with an early-spring production of “The Three Musketeers” at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre. (Tilock portrayed D’Artagnan, five years after making his Encore debut in an earlier incarnation of that classic tale.) The pandemic caused the cancellation of productions throughout the summer and fall, but Encore has stayed active with in-person camps and special events.
Duke said she’s hopeful to get back to indoor performances by next summer or fall, although that will depend on facility availability. An outdoor event similar to “A Winter Star” is likely for springtime, she said.
As for Tilock, helming the production is another step toward regaining normalcy at the end of a very abnormal year. And it’s another notch on his directorial résumé, having previously helmed Encore’s production of “Just Like Us” in 2017.
“Directing is my first love,” he said. “It’s my calling.”
Duke expects big things in his future.
“When he gets his Tony,” she said, “I hope he shares the love with us.”
• • •
For information on the production, see the Website at www.encorestage.org.
