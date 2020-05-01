It wasn’t done in the normal fashion – what is these days? – but Encore Stage & Studio celebrated a successful season and looked to the future at an online breakfast fund-raiser held April 29.
The organization, now more than 50 years old, supports youth development through theatrical performances and classes. The breakfast, traditionally held at Washington Golf & Country Club but this year conducted through Zoom, exceeded its $10,000 goal.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused classes to be moved online and is playing havoc with scheduling theatrical performances, the organization is taking a sunny-side-up view of the future.
“I see a bright future,” executive director Sara Duke said. “Encore will emerge stronger. Help us chart our course for the future.”
In remarks, Duke praised the Encore staff for rolling with the punches since the pandemic arrived in March. After a brief break, things were up and running.
“They never missed a beat reaching our students,” Duke said of staff. “Crisis drives innovation.”
During the 2019-20 season, Encore saw its highest-grossing production of all time with Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” and also developed and toured with an original work focused on the desegregation of Arlington’s Stratford Junior High School in 1959.
“It’s so important that we shed light on a story like this,” said Ryely Rogers, who has participated on stage and behind the curtain with Encore for four years and eight productions and was part of the creative team developing the work.
Rogers, 16, said Encore helps build more than theatrical skills in those who take part.
“I’ve been able to learn and grow so much, not only as an actress but as a person,” she said. “Encore has become my home, my family and my safe space.”
It was a theme echoed by Duke, who has been executive director for the past decade.
“Encore is a safe harbor for our students – a place where they can be themselves and, through theater, learn empathy, responsibility and resilience,” she said.
At the event, Debra Leonard was announced as recipient of the 2020 Celeste Groves Award, presented annually to an individual providing meritorious service to the organization.
Leonard has served as costume designer for the troupe for more than two decades.
“Debra always made sure to make myself and every single actor and actress feel special,” said Isabel Tate, who was active in Encore productions from 2011-18 and is herself an aspiring costumer.
The award is named in honor of Celeste Groves, who for more than three decades served as the volunteer executive director for Encore, previously known as the Children’s Theatre. Tate said Leonard’s devotion to the organization matched that of the award’s namesake.
“You may not realize the amount [of work] Debra does,” Tate said. “She puts in an unbelievable amount of time and effort, and then starts it up again for the next show. Her work is one of the anchors of every single production.”
(That effort extended even to the time Tate was performing on stage as an asparagus stalk. “She crafted the perfect costume that made me feel confident and the show that much more real for the audience,” Tate said.)
Although online, the fund-raiser attempted to maintain the breakfast vibe. Participants (adults and youth) were asked what they were having for breakfast at their homes; responses ranged from fruit and banana-chocolate-chip bread to “a Big Gulp-sized coffee.”
Moving to the Zoom platform allowed the event to cast a wider net. Attendees participated from as far away as San Diego.
“We wish that we could be together in person, but we are so glad that you’re here with us,” said Shannon McCarthy, Encore’s marketing associate and registrar, who emceed the gathering.
