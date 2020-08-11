The Perseids meteor shower is expected to peak overnight tonight, with shooting stars and fireballs visible through the early morning hours.
NASA predicts rates of 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour -- but the bright moon, which rises around midnight will likely reduce visible meteors to 15 to 20 per hour.
According to NASA, the celestial show is associated with the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet that orbits the sun once every 133 years. Each August, the Earth “passes through a cloud of the comet's debris. These bits of ice and dust -- most over 1,000 years old -- burn up in the Earth's atmosphere to create one of the best meteor showers of the year.”
