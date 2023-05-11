GIRLS SOCCER
Peyton McGovern scored two goals to go along with three assists to lead Brentsville (7-0 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 12-1 overall) to an 8-0 victory over Warren County Wednesday.
Payton Brown and Valentina Nardone each had two goals on the night with Chloe Layne and Nicole Goodwin rounding out the scoring.
Nardone, Maddy Howells, Mary Kate Mills, and Reese Natysin all contributed assists on the night. Haley Garber was in goal for the shutout, her ninth on the season.
The score was 7-0 at halftime.
BOYS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 6, WARREN COUNTY 1: Brentsville goals were by Blake Fletcher (4), Ryder Latona and Henton Guilfolye.
The assists were from Henton Guilfoyle, Hunter McCarton, Tyler Riffle, Zach Moore and Emmett Howard. Zach Moore was the Tiger defensive player of the game.
Brentsville is 4-3-0 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 5-8-0 overall.
