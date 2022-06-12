On June 5 at 4:23 p.m., officers were alerted to juveniles attempting to purchase alcohol in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street in Arlington.
According to police, three youth entered a business and, when an employee approached and asked for identification, began acting disorderly.
The juveniles left the store but returned a short time later and were asked to leave, police said. At that point, one of the juveniles opened his backpack and brandished what later was determined to be a BB gun and made threatening statements toward the employee, police said.
Responding officers located a number of suspects in the area and detained them without incident.
