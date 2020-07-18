The Prince William Health District has now reported more than 10,000 positive cases of coronavirus, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William County has had 8,104 cases, the city of Manassas 1,521 and the city of Manassas Park 470, bringing the health district's total to 10,095, the state reported Saturday.

Among the state's 35 health districts, only Fairfax has reported more cases, with a total of 14,925, which includes Fairfax County as well as the cities of Falls Church and Fairfax.

Saturday's update from the health department was similar to that in the past 10 days, with a surge of cases in the southeastern part of the state, although that increase has not worsened. Statewide, 940 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with 421 in the Eastern region, which includes Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads area.

In Northern Virginia, 208 new cases were reported Saturday, which caused the region's seven-day average to tick up slightly to 174, its highest level in almost two weeks.

Virginia reported 12 new deaths Saturday, with only two of those in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,025 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,004, in Northern Virginia and almost exactly a quarter, 508, in Fairfax County. The percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax has been declining in recent weeks, following the trend in the region's cases.

More than 60% of the deaths in Northern Virginia have been the result of outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to new state data analyzed by InsideNoVa.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 208 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 940 new cases, 12 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 12,961 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 34,882 cases, 1,004 deaths

Statewide: 76,373 cases, 2,025 deaths

Statewide Testing: 886,748 diagnostic tests (978,640 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,166 (down from 1,171 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 254 (up from 247 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 9,976 total

Nursing Home Patients: 511 confirmed positive cases (down from 562 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 139,302 deaths, 3.65 million cases, 1.11 million recovered

World: 597,314 deaths, 14.09 million cases, 7.92 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University