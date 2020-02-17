Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism announced the dates of its summer job hiring events for the 2020 summer recreation programs. Hiring managers will be holding open interviews at several events.
The SplashDown Waterpark hiring events for Concessions, Cashiers and Guest Services for the waterpark:
- 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Stonewall Jackson High School, 8820 Rixlew Lane, Manassas.
- 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Sinclair Elementary School, 7801 Garner Drive, Manassas.
There are also two lifeguard hiring events:
6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, 13025 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas.
Lifeguard applicants must apply online before you attend either lifeguard hiring event. Applicants at these events will take swim tests, so bring your swimsuit to the hiring event.
For more, visit www.pwcparks.org/jobs.
