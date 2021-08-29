Where on base will refugees be housed? (like what kind of facility – gyms, dorms, apartments, etc.?)
Accommodations are a mixture of rooms for individuals and families, as well as other lodging options. Our first priority is to provide shelter and security while we continue to build additional infrastructure to meet needs, such as religious areas or recreation areas.
What kind of services will Quantico provide? Meals, medical care, clothing, etc.?
Marines from the II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Base Quantico will work together to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The requests for assistance (RFA) received from the State Department specifically requests that DoD provide culturally appropriate food, water, bedding, religious services, recreational activities, and other requirements such as transportation from the port of entry to the location of accommodations, and some medical services.
How long does Quantico expect refugees to be on base before they go to another destination? Which would be what?
For security reasons and the safety of vulnerable Afghans, we will not disclose specific arrivals and corresponding timelines.
If people want to donate supplies for the refugees, where and how can they do so? Or is that being discouraged?
Refugee resettlement would not be possible without the support of state and local governments, our resettlement partners and affiliates, non-governmental organizations, faith-based organizations, advocacy groups, and volunteers. Tens of thousands of people in local communities across the United States ensure the success of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) by welcoming and helping integrate refugees from around the world. We encourage people who are interested in assisting resettled Afghan SIVs and refugees to reach out to their local refugee resettlement agency for information about how they can support SIVs and refugees in their communities. There are many opportunities to be involved in welcoming SIVs and refugees and helping them to rebuild their lives in the U.S. You can find a list of resettlement agency and affiliate contacts at www.wrapsnet.org.
