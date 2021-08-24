Race to support nonprofit on for Saturday

Death Ridge Brewery will host the Endless Summer 6K on Saturday to benefit a local nonprofit focused on team building programs for youth and adults.
Those interested in preregistering can do so through noon on race day for $30. Racers registering after noon will pay $35.
Check-in take place at 5 p.m. The race begins at 6 p.m. at 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton, Va.
All race proceeds go to supporting Verdun Adventure Bound.
Verdun is an educational 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to support youth and adult personal growth incorporating experiential learning and stewardship of the land on its 66-acre retreat facility.
First prize gets a one year membership at Death Ridge Brewery. The top three men and the top three women will win a beer - or age-appropriate beverage.
Race t-shirts will also be included.
The course varies between rough and trail and well groomed with ponds and streams as it includes a significant portion of the Verdun Adventure Bound cross country course.
