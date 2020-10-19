RappCats, in association with Kash Imprints in Culpeper, has created a new online holiday store with RappCats items for every taste and budget. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each item at https://tinyurl.com/yytevbwz will help RappCats rescue, care for, and find homes for needy cats and kittens throughout Rappahannock County.
These proceeds will help offset RappCats’ increased costs and decreased donations resulting from COVID-19.
Shoppers can choose from a Christmas tree ornament, pet pad for under water and food bowls, Christmas stocking, key chain, blanket, long-sleeved t-shirt, hooded sweatshirt and quarter-zip pullovers.
All holiday orders must be placed before Nov. 13.
Please contact Liz Johnson, RappCats 2020 co-president, at liz@mountainviewmarketingllc.com or 540-675-1201 if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.