Prince William County could have a single congressional representative under the latest proposed redistricting maps – and potential candidates are already pouring in.
The Virginia Supreme Court published proposed Congressional and General Assembly districts late Wednesday. The court took over the redistricting, required after the 2020 Census, because the state’s redistricting commission could not reach agreement on new maps.
Under the court’s plan, Prince William would lose one representative each in the Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate, but the new districts would primarily focus on Prince William, whereas many of the current districts are shared with neighboring localities.
Meanwhile, the 7th Congressional District, which currently encompasses a swath of Central Virginia west of Richmond, would shift northeast and encompass all of Prince William and Stafford counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Fredericksburg, as well as small portions of southeastern Fairfax County and northern Spotsylvania County.
The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who lives in Henrico County, just outside Richmond. However, congressional representatives are not required to live in their district.
Prince William County is currently split among the 1st, 10th and 11th districts.
Several local politicians quickly expressed interest in the redrawn 7th District, including State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th.
“I am humbled by the calls I’ve received encouraging me to run for Congress,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am seriously considering a run in the new 7th District, and plan to make a decision in the coming weeks.”
Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef, who is in a nonpartisan seat but is a Democrat, wrote in a Facebook message that he, too, would consider a run for the seat.
“I am going to explore my candidacy for the 7h Congressional District and put in my due diligence as I do with all major decisions in life,” Lateef said. “If I do run it will be to continue my work advancing opportunities for all in our community.”
Manassas Council member Theresa Coates Ellis, who had announced her campaign as a Republican for the 10th District, which previously included Manassas, posted on Twitter that she would run in the new district “where I live, built my business, raised my children, and [was] elected to Council.”
A person close to Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, indicated Guzman was strongly considering a candidacy. Reports also surfaced Thursday that former statewide candidates Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala Ayala, both also of Prince William, could be potential Democratic candidates.
Republican State Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County had previously announced a campaign in the 7th District. Reports indicated she is waiting for the maps to be finalized before deciding if she would stay in that campaign.
Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, previously announced her campaign for the 10th Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Jennifer Wexton. In a statement Thursday, Lawson said she would still run in that district.
“Though the proposed lines are not final, six months ago I declared my candidacy for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District,” Lawson said in a statement. “Since then I have met countless voters with whom I share their concerns … I made a commitment to those voters that I would defeat Jennifer Wexton and I intend to do just that. Game on!”
The current 10th District covers all of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties, parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.
The new 10th District would still include all of Loudoun, but would head south instead of west to pick up Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Green and Orange counties and parts of Albemarle and Spotsylvania counties. Those counties were previously in the 5th District, held by Republican Rep. Bob Good.
The updated map was drawn by two “special masters” – one selected by Republicans and the other by Democrats – for the Supreme Court. The newest proposals will go through a round of public hearings later this month before being finalized by the court.
Spanberger won both her terms in the 7th District by less than 2 percentage points, but the political projection site FiveThirtyEight gives the new proposed 7th a 14-point Democratic lean.
All members of the U.S. House of Representatives will be up for election in 2022 in the new districts. However, it’s unclear whether members of the Virginia General Assembly will be required to run in 2022. A lawsuit seeking to force a 2022 election is being considered in state courts.
If the lawsuit is unsuccessful, the entire General Assembly will be up for grabs in 2023 in new districts.
The new maps take Prince William County from eight delegate districts and four Senate seats to seven delegates and three senators. However, those seats would be more centered on Prince William County than the existing seats.
The House seats would more closely mirror the districts on the Board of County Supervisors, with the Senate seats covering the western, southeastern and northeastern parts of the county.
