The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) will honor five community and regional leaders from the region at its 2021 annual meeting on Oct. 7.
Town of Culpeper Director of Tourism and Economic Development Paige Read and Warrenton Town Councilmember Sean Polster were selected for government leadership awards.
Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District Board member and owner of Glengary Farm in Culpeper County Tom O’Halloran and President of VolTran and longtime community leader in Fauquier County Linda Stouffer were selected for citizen leadership awards.
First awarded in 2007, the RRRC Regional Leadership Awards honor government and citizen leaders in the region for outstanding contributions to the Rappahannock-Rapidan region, and facilitation of enhanced communication, coordination, collaborative governance and planning across the region.
