Registration is open for the 2020 Arlington Turkey Trot, which will run in a “virtual” format this year.
Participants will be able to run anytime over the course of a seven-day period between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1 during the event, now in its 15th year.
Over the course of its history, the event has raised nearly $900,000 to support social-safety-net organizations in the community. Last year, more than 4,000 participants helped raise more than $100,000.
“Our beneficiaries have been working tirelessly, with limited resources, to serve the needs of many Arlingtonians, and they need us to rally around them,” said Mark Riley, organizer of the annual event.
Beneficiaries for 2020 include Arlington Food Assistance Center, Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network, Arlington Thrive, Bridges to Independence, Offender Aid and Restoration, and Young Life. The organizing entity is Christ Church of Arlington.
For information and registration, see the Website at https://arlingtonturkeytrot.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
