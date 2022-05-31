A Washington Commmanders' football stadium and mixed-use development in Virginia would have an economic impact of over $24 billion and create over 2,200 jobs when fully built out, according to the executive summary obtained by InsideNoVa of a report on the project's economic impact.
The report, prepared in January by JLL, a commercial real estate services company, says the project would generate over $3 billion in total state tax revenue from 2024 through 2053. The economic impact includes both construction and operational expenditures.
A source familiar with the team’s plans told InsideNoVa that according to the team's financial modeling, the project would generate nearly $5 million a year for road and transit projects that could support infrastructure around a new multi-use development.
Legislation to create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority, which could issue bonds to pay for the new stadium, may be considered by the General Assembly when it returns to Richmond on Wednesday. The House of Delegates and state Senate each passed a different version of the bill this winter and a conference committee has been working to hammer out differences. If bonds are approved, tax revenues generated by the stadium would then be used to make bond payments.
The Commanders have obtained options to buy about 200 acres for the stadium along Interstate 95 in Woodbridge, according to multiple media reports last week. However, several legislators and other officials have expressed concerns about the plan, citing in part the existing traffic congestion on I-95 and the lack of Metro service to the site.
State Sen. Jeremy McPike, who represents Prince William County's 29th District, told InsideNoVa this week he would not vote for the authority. Another state Senator and longtime supporter of the team, Fairfax's Chap Petersen, said last week he also could no longer support the authority.
The team, based in Ashburn, also is evaluating sites in the Sterling area of Loudoun County and at Potomac Shores, east of Dumfries. It also has not ruled out building a new stadium near FedEx Field in Landover, Md., where it has played since 1997.
Site plans and renderings obtained by InsideNoVa last week show that the project could include a 60,000-seat stadium with a translucent roof, along with an amphitheater, a hotel and conference center, a promenade of retail shops and restaurants, and a headquarters and practice facility for the team. The Woodbridge site is at the northwest corner of I-95 and the Prince William Parkway and extends north to Summit School Road.
