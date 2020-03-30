Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to issue a stay-at-home order for Virginia residents Monday afternoon, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Earlier in the day, the Virginia Department of Health announced that the total number of residents testing positive for coronavirus had climbed to 1,020 — up from 254 a week ago.

The governor will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. and noted in a message on social media that he would be making a major announcement.

Northam’s order will allow people to leave their homes to seek essential services like medical attention, food, banking and more, the RTD reports, citing a source familiar with the order.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order earlier Monday, reports WTOP.

“This is a public health crisis. We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay at home. We are directing them to do so,” Hogan said at a news conference.