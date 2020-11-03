Safety upgrades at Memorial Circle to be monitored for effectiveness

Having installed a number of safety improvements to the roads and trails at Memorial Circle near Arlington National Cemetery, the National Park Service will now monitor their effectiveness before deciding how to move forward.
Starting in late September, the Park Service began installing higher-visibility crosswalks, new signage, rapid-flashing beacons and clearer lane markings, as well as repaving road surfaces to improve safety.
“The changes will make it easier for drivers to navigate the area, while prioritizing safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” George Washington Memorial Parkway Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said in a statement. “We’re making these improvements based on expert analysis, traffic studies and public input.”
The work was done to complement ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Arlington Memorial Bridge. For information, see the Website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/mctpea.
