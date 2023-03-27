salute to grads.jpg

InsideNoVa.com is recognizing this year’s graduates for their accomplishments, as well as the parents, families, and teachers who did so much to help them along the way. We wish every single solitary member of the Class of 2022 the best of luck in all their future endeavors. Here’s to a bright future for everyone!

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.