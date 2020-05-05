David Kelly, a middle school science teacher in Fairfax County, noticed something heart-wrenching when he sent out Google questionnaires to students before beginning remote lesson plans.
"Out of my 144 students, 23% of my students said that a direct family member in their household had lost a job," said Kelly, an 8th grade teacher at Lake Braddock Secondary School. "I could not think about asking my students to complete these packets the county was developing and continue this typical way of learning when, to me, helping these families was the priority."
That's how Soap for Hope came to be.
After discussing options with his students, the team decided to utilize their chemistry skills to raise money for students whose families were facing financial impacts.
"Our goal is to raise money to help lift the financial burdens of our parents so real learning can occur," Kelly said. "As a science class, we are hand making soap and writing personal letters thanking our donors."
For any donation of $10 or more, the 8th grade scene team will hand make you a bar of soap and write a personalized thank you letter for your contribution.
So far, the students have raised more than $7,800 to help fellow students.
Click here for the team's GoFundMe account.
