Increasing COVID-19 cases in southwestern Virginia are driving a new surge in statewide numbers, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The new numbers come as the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia forecasts the number of weekly cases statewide could double by mid-December and even triple by January, if current trends continue. Nationwide, the number of new cases is hitting new highs, at over 85,000 reported Friday and over 78,000 reported Saturday.

The state health department reported 999 new cases on Sunday, with 347 of those in the sparsely populated southwestern part of the state. The seven-day average of cases there is now 331 per day, the highest in the state. Northern Virginia, which is significantly more populous, has a current seven-day average of 234.3 per day, and none of the state's other three regions has an average above 200 per day.

Southwestern Virginia also hit a new high for patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday, at 247, also the most in the state. And the region's seven-day average test positivity rate of 7.6% is also the highest.

Sunday's report brought the statewide seven-day average of new cases to 1,033.3, in the same range as it has been for the past 2 1/2 weeks. Northern Virginia added 215 new cases, also within its recent range of new daily cases.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests remained at 5.1%, but in Northern Virginia all health districts except Prince William remained below the key 5% threshold.

The state reported just one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 215 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 999 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide Testing: 21,096 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 56,731 cases, 1,237 deaths.

Statewide: 173,371 cases, 3,579 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.51 million diagnostic tests (2.7 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 979 (same as the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 216 (down from 220 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 19,520 total

Nursing Home Patients: 693 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

