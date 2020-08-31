The Arlington Sage 10-and-under girls travel softball team won the recent C-level 2020 Virginia State Tournament.
The Sage looked strong on both sides of the ball, according to the coaches, playing tight defense and displaying power on offense, with meaningful contributions from every member of the team.
The Sage enjoyed two of their best games of the summer, defeating teams from Loudoun County and Fredericksburg by a combined total of 23-2 to win the title.
After pool play, the Sage earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the playoff round.
During the competition, Abigail Galupo and Noa Kammerman homered for the Sage, with Kammerman, Tatum Oliver and Samantha White having three-RBI days. Juliet Milder and Zoe Schroeder each pitched well. Milder struck out eight batters in four innings.
Along with Galupo – who led the team in most offensive categories and had a .646 batting average – Marie Gagliano was a tournament powerhouse with a .508 average and a team-high 22 RBI. She also excelled from the mound, with the team’s best tournament earned run average and the most strikeouts per inning (1.8).
Catcher/first baseman Regan Hughes was a force both at the plate and on defense. White, a lefty who led off most of the season, had team highs in walks (57), runs (44) and on-base percentage (.660), while stealing 28 bases.
Giuliana Horne produced in the clutch with big hits, and Esther Fenster and Kiran Lee provided key relief pitching, solid fielding and consistency at the plate. Delaney Fleming joined the team toward the end of the season and had an immediate impact, batting .333 in five tournament games, including an important triple in a close contest.
Overall, the Sage finished the 2019-20 season with a16-7-2 record against other C-level teams. Also, the team finished fifth at the Eastern National Championships, and had two tournament- runner-up finishes.
From mid-July, the Sage had a 10-3-1 record, with two of those losses by a run. The team finished ranked No. 1 in Virginia and No. 14 in the country based on tournament points.
“We are so proud of what these girls have accomplished, and under such difficult circumstances,” co-head coach Laurie Hughes said. “Softball has been a great refuge during this unusual time, and the girls came together as teammates and as friends. They worked hard and had fun.”
Josh White was the team’s other co-coach.
The 10-under Sage now move up to the 12-and-under division for the 2020-21, season and plans to participate in at least four tournaments from September to November.
