The 11-under Arlington Arsenal Blue won the Clarksburg Keys four Soldiers tournament.
The Arsenal went 2-0 in pool play, allowing one run, to earn the No. 1 seed. In the knockout rounds, the Arsenal defeated the BCC Express ,13-1, the FBC Mavericks, 6-2, and the Maryland Orioles, 4-1, in the championship game.
Seven pitchers, including five different winning pitchers, allowed a total of five runs on 15 hits and three walks while striking out 34.
The Arsenal committed no errors in the five games.
At the plate, every Arsenal player recorded multiple hits, runs and RBI.
The players were Gunner Chapman, Brady Doster, Talon Duce, Sam Graf, Tommy Keane, Ryan Klinger, Will McKeever, Nate Moseley, Matteo Pipia, Carter Stern and Dylan Stone. The team was coached by Joey Sullivan and Keith Stone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.