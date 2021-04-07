What’s the name of that old famous song by the big-brass band Chicago? Isn’t it: “Saturday in the Park”?
The lyrics talked about the many different things happening in New York’s Central Park at any specific time, like a man selling ice cream and singing Italian songs. So many things are occurring at once, the songwriter thinks it’s the Fourth of July.
The same thing could be written about Arlington’s Bluemont Park on any given afternoon.
Bluemont was the site of the annual Arlington County high-school cross country meet during the late afternoon of March 17. In addition to the dozens of runners on hand, there was so much else going on.
There wasn’t anyone singing Italian songs or selling ice cream, but there were plenty of dogs being walked, so many riding bikes and others on roller skates, and definitely people laughing, talking and really smiling. But no one was dancing and there wasn’t a man playing guitar.
There was a father playing catch with his Little League son and a middle-aged couple sitting on the same park bench for least 90 minutes. There were people playing tennis, and a baby or two being pushed in strollers.
A Frisbee was being thrown, there was a young boy on a scooter, a young-age baseball practice was held on an adjacent field and kids were playing.
A one-dollar bill laid on the grass near the start/finish line for more than 30 minutes, as dozens passed it by. Finally, a lady picked it up and asked around who may have dropped it. No one answered.
With the pandemic and all, there weren’t a lot of people reaching and people touching, but with the races, there were so many people running.
That couple of hours was just another typical and busy variety-filled afternoon inside the grounds of Bluemont, kind of a real celebration, like the Fourth of July.
Can you dig it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.