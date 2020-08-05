The usual setups and sounds are different, but that’s OK. It is all very good to see and hear.
Whatever the arrangements, at least some type of outdoor neighborhood swimming and diving meets are being held this summer, despite the social- distancing restrictions resulting from the unending COVID-19 pandemic.
Back in May, all of the official summer swiming and diving leagues were canceled because of the pandemic. The competitions some neighborhood pools have decided to hold instead are scaled-down, intra-squad meets.
Diving meets look and sound about the same, the slight difference being pool-side judges and meet coordinators are farther apart.
Swim meets have significant changes. The most noticeable is the swimmers start the race on both sides of the pool, instead of on the same end. That’s for social distancing, so six racers aren’t jumping into the same end at the same time just feet away.
That means timers are on two ends as well, not the usual one.
As for spectators? That’s the biggest difference. Normally, pool decks are crammed full for swim meets. Attendees gather in poolside bleachers, chairs and chaises, cheering loudly. At the intra-squads, fewer are on site. Many watch from behind the perimeter fences, standing or sitting in lawn or beach chairs or from inside or on the hoods or tailgates of vehicles.
Swimmers and divers are still attired in team suits, and some coaching staffs are wearing those typical bizarre bright-colored summer getups. A few of the colorful team canopies have been erected that provide shade for those competing.
The many smells from concessions stands unfortunately don’t exist, because most are not open.
However different, the welcoming sounds and setups are refreshing and a reminder of normalcy. Let’s hope that all returns for real very soon.
