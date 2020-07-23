From a spectator standpoint, attending whatever local outdoor sporing events being held these days is a bit of a different experience, with the social-distancing and all.
Because of the distancing restrictions and encouragement of wearing masks, fewer than usual attend events. Those in attendance, like at any level of a baseball or softball game, are pretty much spread out, with a small percentage wearing masks.
Some sit in stands, while others gather around the backstop or down each foul line, and even watch from beyond outfield fences.
At Madison High School for summer college-league games, windscreens have been removed from sections of the outfield fence so spectators can have better-viewing sight-lines.
Games are quieter because there isn’t nearly as much cheering or regular fan banter and interaction, probably a result of the social distancing. Also, it’s not as comfortable to talk or cheer when wearing a mask. So umpires take less abuse from fans.
The games are pretty much the same, with the exception of umpires located in different spots and the baseballs being wiped down and cleaned regularly. Some coaches and players wear masks. Team huddles, like gatherings at the pitchers’ mound, are spread out.
Players from the same teams don’t all gather inside dugouts, with some sitting in chairs that are strung a ways down each foul line.
Some summer swimming teams already have held intersquad meets, and will hold more during July.
The setup is much different, mainly because participants in a particular race swim in opposite directions. Timers, usually located on just one end of the pool, are on two for these meets.
There aren’t as many meet officials or spectators on pool decks, either, some watching from further away.
Things are a bit different for sure.
