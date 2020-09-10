In the high-school football annals in Arlington, Friday, Sept. 11 of 1987 was the only time in county history that all four Arlington varsity prep teams were involved in games against one another on the same date.
In those contests, the host Yorktown Patriots defeated the Bishop O’Connell Knights, 25-7, and the Wakefield Warriors downed the visiting Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty), Generals, 6-0.
The Generals were supposed to host Wakefield that Friday night, but the game was moved to Wakefield because the new lights on the W-L field weren’t yet ready.
Washington-Lee could have hosted the contest on Saturday afternoon, but decided otherwise. So the all-Arlington clash was moved to Wakefield. James Brooks scored the only touchdown in the first quarter, and Wakefield eventually won, 6-0.
Ed Wilson had been the director of student activities at Wakefield back then, but had just taken the same job at W-L. As a result, he was running the department at both schools for the first three weeks of that school year.
NOTE: Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown still play each season in football, but O’Connell hasn’t been a participant in the all-Arlington rivalry since not long after that 1987 season.
This information was provided by Wakefield High School sports historian and current Warriors’ multiple-sports announcer Frank Haddock.
