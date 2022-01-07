There was supposed to be a full schedule of high-school basketball games beginning the first week of the new year.
Instead, with weather cancellations, various COVID issues and two no-play dates because of religious and cultural observances in Fairfax County, no games were played between Jan. 3 and 7.
A couple of local games were played Jan. 8, and a full slate of contests are on tab this week. Teams from Arlington County will not be participating because winter athletics in that jurisdiction (including practices) have been “paused” because of COVID until at least Jan. 14.
The Marshall Statesmen in boys basketball action and the Madison Warhawks in girls had games Jan. 8.
Basketball players from Arlington teams have been trying to stay sharp and in shape by practicing on their own or participating in “virtual” workouts with coaches.
“You can bet the players are doing whatever we can to practice and stay in shape,” Yorktown boys varsity basketball player Chris Short said.
Short and his teammates are anxious to resume their season, hoping to improve on a 1-8 record so far.
Yorktown and Arlington teams Wakefield and Washington-Liberty each will have multiple games postponed, including key Liberty District contests, which may be rescheduled depending on various factors. Local teams Marshall, Langley and McLean also play in the Liberty District.
The Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars play in the Concorde District. Competition in that league is scheduled to begin this week, with the Oakton girls owning an 11-0 record and the Madison boys 8-3.
Private-school teams Flint Hill, Potomac School and Madeira are set to resume their campaigns this week after COVID “pauses.” The Potomac School girls are undefeated at 6-0 with senior Kayla Rolph nearing 1,000 career points.
She scored 11 points, had five assists, four rebounds and two steals in Potomac School’s most recent win on Dec. 11. Zo Myslewicz added eight points and as many boards in that victory.
Entering last weekend, the winless and young Bishop O’Connell Knights girls team (0-6) had not played a game since Dec. 16 and had not practiced since Dec. 21. A holiday tournament the Knights were scheduled to play in Tampa was canceled.
The Knights were hoping to hold their first practice since Dec. 21 on Jan. 8, then again Jan. 10 and play a game Jan. 11.
“We have such a young team, this will be like starting all over,” O’Connell girls coach Aggie McCormick-Dix said about resuming the team’s activities. “The players have been working out on their own, but to play games in our league, players need to be in tip-top shape, and you worry about that.”
O’Connell is playing the season without its most experienced player, injured senior Aaliyah Carlock. She was hurt during a scrimmage.
“Missing so much time especially hurts young teams like ours,” McCormick-Dix said.
The Bishop O’Connell boys team (7-3) had a league game postponed last week against Good Counsel because of weather issues.
The Knights entered the contest with a five-game winning streak. The game would have been the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener of the season for the Knights.
