Flint Hill School’s 2020 graduate and girls volleyball standout Sydney Reed recently was chosen for the second straight year to practice and train with the U.S. women’s junior national team.
For her performance during the 2019 fall high-school season for Flint Hill, Reed was chosen as the Division I private-school Player of the Year in Virginia. She helped the Huskies finish 31-1 and win conference, city and state championships.
Reed, who will play women’s volleyball in college at the University of North Carolina, had 243 kills during that season and 352 digs. The outside hitter added 62 service aces 35 assists and 20 solo blocks.
She also was chosen by Max Preps as the top high-school female athlete in Virginia.
Additionally, Reed was selected as Gatorade’s girls high-school volleyball Player of the Year in Virginia.
During her Flint Hill career, Reed amassed 1,308 digs, 1,134 kills and 309 aces.
