There was a brief but entertaining light show the night of Oct. 30 during a girls high-school district-tournament championship volleyball match at Langley High School.
Early in the first set, a hard-hit ball smashed into a ceiling light, causing the cover to come open and exposing the fluorescent light bulbs. With the lights exposed, the cover needed to be refastened before play could resume for safety reasons. That took a bit.
First, adults using a long pole attempted to force the cover shut. That did not work, and actually cracked a hole into the cover. Another attempt with the pole and and flat edged was used, but that didn't work either.
After the adults failed to fix the problem, two female student managers with the Langley volleyball team reappeared on the scene, rolling a mechanical lift into the gym, and they went into action setting it up for the big climb.
The lift was situated onto the court, secured in place, and was raised high to the light with Langley manager Teddy Spaner inside and manager Mary Muir spotting from the bottom. Spaner showed no fear, never hesitating as she climbed into the lift while the adults, who failed to mend the issue, watched. She must not have a fear of heights.
Spaner quickly refastened the cover to loud cheering, then added tape to keep it shut as well for good measure. She was lowed back to the court with more loud cheers.
The managers were the heroes of the night.
The entire process took about 15 minutes. When play resumed, the light was not hit again, but plenty more volleyballs smashed into the ceiling area, which happens often in the high-school sport with those low gym ceilings.
So a similar light show is likely to happen again sometime and somewhere.
